Wonka’s The Golden Ticket season two hasn’t been officially confirmed yet by Netflix

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket season one just aired on Netflix, and viewers are eagerly awaiting a season two. Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed whether there will be a season two of Wonka’s The Golden Ticket yet, but here’s everything we know.

As of now, Netflix has not announced a second season of Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.

However, promising news for viewers, which is that it made a strong debut on Netflix. Globally, it ranked number two among TV series last week with over 4.6 million views.

Twelve teams of contestants go inside the factory to compete in games that will push them “physically, mentally, and morally,” according to Tudum.

The series is inspired by Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and pays tribute to the 1971 film.

It was filmed in late October 2025, so 11 months before it premiered. So, if we’re following the same timeline, then if there’s a season two it won’t be airing for at least a year.

Netflix announced the show and opened casting in early 2025. If season two follows the same format, then once casting is announced, it will take an entire year until season two premieres.

Season one had nine episodes in total, so viewers can expect the same for season two if it’s renewed.

The show was filmed in Australia, on the Gold Coast. Production built an 88,000-square-foot set across three studios.

Gabrielle Wright was the season one winner and took home the “lifetime supply” prize of $3 million.

Speaking to Tudum in a post-finale interview, Gabrielle revealed that she “truly” didn’t think she’d won the whole thing, and was “convinced the voting was only part one of two and kept waiting for someone to announce the next challenge.”

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