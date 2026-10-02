Meet Marcela de Kern Royer from Yacht Deals Monaco, the ‘trusted voice of the yacht industry’

Marcela de Kern Royer is featured on Yacht Deals Monaco, helping Cornelius Kistler find the right employee. She’s said to be the “trusted voice of the yacht industry” and is a super yacht expert by day, which explains why she’s selling a million-dollar yacht on the show.

She’s a yacht consultant who gives the cast loads of gruelling challenges on the first European yacht show. Marcela said: “I arrived in Monaco at 17, and over the years the super yacht industry became my career, my business, my community and a huge part of my life.”

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She’s also the author of The Superyacht Industry living across Monaco and Dubai, working for onboard.mc which has 96k followers on Instagram. Marcela was born in Guatemala and has studied and worked all over the world including Miami, Dubai, London and Boston.

Marcela is also a proud mother to a young daughter. She got into the industry when she started working as a global sales representative for a yachting company that allowed her to travel around the world for business. Oh, and she speaks a whopping six languages?!

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She’s also got her own company! Marcela is the founder and first president of Young Professionals in Yachting (YPY) Monaco, which involves the networking of young ethical professionals to share yachting knowledge. Alongside that, Marcela runs a non-profit charity.

The Yacht Deals Monaco star is one of the five co-founders of AMLA (Association Monegasque pour l’Amerique Latine), a non-profit Association with aims to promote socio-cultural exchange between Latin American countries and the Principality of Monaco.

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