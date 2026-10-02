Inside Dr Terry Dubrow’s reality TV career including The Swan and Botched

Dr Terry Dubrow is a plastic surgeon who’s starred on more reality TV shows than you’d think. So, here’s the full roundup of Dr Terry’s reality TV career.

The Swan

The Swan is what brought Dr Terry into the spotlight as a reality TV celeb. The Swan was a highly controversial and extreme reality series that followed 12 women as they underwent plastic surgeries, diets, and other procedures. It’s since faced extreme backlash, and the women have spoken out in the documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror about their harrowing experiences while on the show.

When asked if he regretted his involvement on the show, he was brutally honest. “I don’t regret it because, at the time, first of all, when I first got on the show, they didn’t tell us, ‘Hey, there’s going to be a beauty pageant, and we’re going to identify them as ugly ducklings, and we’re going to criticise them as the process goes along… if they’re not trying hard enough,’ Dr Terry revealed.

Bridalplasty

It’s a similar concept to The Swan and featured 12 women competing to win a wedding and transformative plastic surgery procedures. Each woman has a plastic surgery wishlist, and the winner of each week’s wedding-themed challenge could win one procedure from her list.

Dr Terry admitted that Bridalplasty was “arguably worse” than The Swan on We Need To Talk. He was the show’s plastic surgeon and said that his “excuse” for doing these shows is that “they don’t necessarily share with the surgeon the format very much.”

Botched

Botched is what Dr Terry is most known for. He co-hosted with Dr Paul Nassif as they worked to fix botched plastic surgery procedures. It aired for eight seasons from 2014 until 2024.

“We weren’t glorifying plastic surgery. We weren’t minimising the dangers of plastic surgery,” Dr Terry shared. He said that the show was about “giving people who were in hopeless situations hope.”

Good Work

Good Work aired in 2015 and was a plastic surgery talk show on E! that he hosted with RuPaul and Sandra Vergara. A special guest joined them each week as they chatted about celeb beauty secrets and cosmetic procedures.

Botched by Nature

Botched by Nature is a one-season Botched spin-off series that aired in 2016. Dr Terry and Dr Paul travelled around the United States as they tried to help people who had had faulty cosmetic procedures.

License to Kill

License to Kill aired for two seasons in 2019 as it followed Dr Terry’s investigations into cases of murderous doctors, nurses, and medical professionals.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Dr Terry is married to actress and RHOC star Heather Dubrow. They’ve been married since 1999 and have four children together. Because of her, he’s made appearances on RHOC alongside Heather.

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