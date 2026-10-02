Sidemen’s Outside winner reportedly leaked ahead of Netflix finale (spoilers)

Uh oh, despite only releasing at the start of this week, it appears the the winner of Netflix’s Outside reality show may have been leaked, so potential spoilers ahead!

So, it all kicked off during a livestream, when contestant Lacy was joined by his co-star Chip at an arcade. In the livestream, which has since been clipped and shared to TikTok, Chip’s girlfriend Sabina goes up to Lacy to ask: “When do you get the money then?”

Lacy then looks pretty shocked, before asking her “what?” and seemingly embarrassed, puts his hand over his face. Sabina was then taken away by Chip, before he returned to the frame and tried to explain that the money question was actually about something else entirely unrelated to Outside.

TheBurntChip’s wife Sabina just accidentally leaked Lacy won Sidemen Outside Sabina: “When do you get the money?” Lacy: “Bro I gotta end stream” pic.twitter.com/s6InoxIWRs — Jack (@Jackkk) September 30, 2026



He shared: “I owe him some money,” with Lacy adding: “You can’t edit this s**t.” However, according to The Sun, an insider told the outlet that the livestream incident was just a joke.

With another five episodes to go until we get to the Outside finale, it’ll be a while before we know if Lacy is really the winner of the Netflix show, as it might be the spoilers don’t actually amount to anything!

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