Amid Mikayla quitting SLOMW, here’s all the other cast members who are thinking of leaving

Is there even going to be a show left?!

Mikayla has just confirmed she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and she’s not the only one who’s had a departure on her mind. Multiple cast members are now unsure of their future and have been pretty open about whether they’ll come back next season.

Layla

Layla has revealed she’s thinking of leaving SLOMW after season six. In a Q&A on her Instagram Story, she admitted she’s heartbroken about Mikayla leaving and wrote: “It’s such a hard impossible-to-navigate situation for everyone,” before dropping a bombshell.

She said she’s “finishing out season six and then TBD.” It comes after she recently addressed harsh criticism of her b**bs on the show, and even teased that she may be writing a book. Layla also said she “loves Mikayla so much” and understands why she’s decided to leave.

Mayci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley)

Mayci has shared how she’s thinking of leaving SLOMW. When she was asked if she is staying on the show, she responded in the comments of a TikTok video, “I am finishing this current season we are filming and then not sure after that!”

Mikayla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

In a statement on Instagram, Mikayla shared that she made the decision to quit “over a week after” some news. She wrote: “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behaviour I don’t agree with.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly. And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behaviour feels wrong and unethical.”

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