Amanda Cronin’s ex-husband Mark Daeche’s net worth has been revealed, and it’s eye-watering

Amanda Cronin‘s ex-husband Mark Daeche has a huge net worth, which explains how she was able to receive a huge divorce settlement. He’s 58 years old, and received most of his millions by co-founding energy and broadband provider First Utility, back in 2008.

She’s now on The Real Housewives of London and making her own buck, but the topic of her ex-husband’s riches has been coming up on the show. Well, Mark’s net worth is £79 million, having made a substantial portion of his fortune when Shell acquired the business.

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They acquired First Utility in 2017 for an estimated £240 million, where he held a significant stake. Mark is now based in Monaco, after his and Amanda’s marriage ended in a divorce in 2019, with him paying a settlement fee. And his assets alone are worth £90 million!

As for Amanda, she claims she’s worth over £15 million and is “one of the most stylish women in the world”. It’s believed she received a payout between £10 million to £20 million during the settlement, with her saying she received shares and a 10% stake in his business.

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She essentially got a percentage of her husband’s business rather than a traditional cash settlement, which later converted upon the company’s sale. The settlement funded her high-end lifestyle, including properties in Belgravia and her firm Amanda Caroline Beauty.

Now, Amanda is one of the richest women in the UK, drives a Bentley, and owns a £10 million jewellery collection. And she’s been a hard worker herself, having been scouted as a model in Monaco when she was a mother-of-one, and went on to travel the world.

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