Right, what’s all this ‘beef’ between Adore, Plane Jane, Lemon and Priyanka from Drag Race?!

Adore and Plane Jane have been discussing Lemon and Priyanka from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and it’s getting seriously beefy. Basically, a video of besties Lemon and Priyanka was brought up by Plane Jane, in which he was not kind about them at all. It’s very tense!

Plane Jane recently said on the Kudos For Spilling podcast: “A group of Canadian girls that did Hootie Fruttie on Instagram… I’m sorry, I don’t want to see Lemon’s big a** and Priyanka’s noodley body. Shut the f*** up doing Hootie Fruttie, girl, the girls already did it fierce.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kudos for Spilling Podcast (@kudosforspillingpod)

In response, Adore simply said, “Oh my God, Plane!” and was clearly in shock at the shade, while laughing. However, Adore they added, “I was thinking the same thing. I was like, ‘Sit the f*** down, you f***ing losers.” So they didn’t hold back at all, and was very awks.

It doesn’t seem too deep though, because Priyanka already laughed at the joke and said, “Lmaoooooo I love noodles.” At the end of the day, there’s not any serious beef, because Plane Jane, Adore, Priyanka and Lemon are all on good terms with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

And because Plane Jane is wearing a blue wig, it’s all very tongue-in-cheek. She also called Lemon a “clocky man with no shake” in the same discourse, and after Priyanka commented on the shade, Plane Jane responded hilariously with: “Slurpable in all varieties.”

They all follow each other on Instagram, and while Plane Jane is often in the middle of Drag Race drama, this isn’t as serious as it first sounded. However, one viewer said, “Plane doesn’t put in any effort into making clever shade and just goes for elementary school insults.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.