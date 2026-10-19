Kylie Jenner just walked her first Victoria’s Secret show, but Kendall was noticeably absent

Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight yesterday with her $50 million bra at her debut walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But she’s usually not the Jenner sister we’re used to seeing on the runway. So, here’s the real reason why Kendall wasn’t in attendance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show supporting her sister.

Kendall hasn’t publicly explained her absence, and she wasn’t on the lineup Victoria’s Secret announced a few days before the show. However, it’s most likely she’s booked and busy with her other model duties. She attended the Academy Museum Gala, which was held on October 17, the day before the VS Fashion Show. However, both events were held in Los Angeles, California.

It’s a notable absence, given that Kendall is a model herself and Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner sat in the front row, cheering Kylie on as she strutted down the catwalk. Kylie’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou was also in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Kendall made her VS debut back in 2015 in New York, walking alongside her BFF Gigi Hadid. She walked again in 2016, which is when she earned the iconic VS wings, and graced the stage again in 2018. VS then suspended the event for a few years before they relaunched it in 2024 after a six-year hiatus.

Kendall was also missing from the VS Fashion Show in 2024 and 2025, so this marks her third straight absence in a row. Is Kendall done with Victoria’s Secret?

It’s unclear, as she hasn’t spoken out about it and lives a pretty private life. But maybe we’ll learn the real reason on The Kardashians.

Besides her sister’s absence, Kylie turned heads this year with the $50 million Fantasy Bra. It hasn’t been worn since 2018, so they took out all the stops for Kylie’s debut. It features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to build it, and the finished product weighs just under four pounds.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .