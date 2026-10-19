Victoria’s Secret defends Kylie Jenner wearing its most expensive Fantasy Bra ever

The decision for Kylie Jenner to wear the $50 million Fantasy Bra at this years Victoria’s Secret show, the most expensive ever, has caused a lot of backlash, but the company have since revealed why they picked her.

Victoria’s Secret’s chief creative officer, Adam Selman, discussed the decision to pick Kylie Jenner to wear the Fantasy Bra in an interview with Vogue, sharing that she “really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing.”

He shared: “That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which—how many people can say that?” he continued, explaining that the “big idea for the show was fandomonium.

“I think it’s an interesting pairing that we’re giving the fans: we’re giving them what they want with this amazing Fantasy Bra, and we’re going to put it on an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact,” Adam added. “I think it’s fun. I think it’s really joyful, and I think it’s fun to celebrate in a different way that people aren’t going to expect.”

Adam also explained more about the “museum quality” bra, which weighed just under 4lbs and took 15 Jacob and Co craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to make. . So getting the right fit and making sure it could move naturally with the body was not easy.”

That’s why he said the “biggest challenge was making sure the bra was comfortable to wear while keeping true to the design. Even with exact measurements, what looks good on paper doesn’t always work the same way on the body. Every curve, every diamond, and every piece of gold had to be carefully placed so the bra would be both beautiful and comfortable.”

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