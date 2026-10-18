Love Is Blind viewers notice how dirty the foot stools are in the pods, and I can’t unsee it

Love Is Blind viewers are beginning to notice how dirty the foot stools, as well as the couches are, in the pods, and now I simply cannot unsee it. All I want to do is run in there, interrupt the date, and scrub away. And there’s actually rules about how clean to keep the pods.

They reuse the same pods every season, and there’s quite a few each year. The cast are all flown into Los Angeles for this part of filming, but we have to give the cleaners credit where it’s due, because that suede and velvet material literally marks with a single touch.

One person said on Reddit: “The shoes on the couch is disturbing. Is it too hard to remove your shoes before setting them on the couch?And for the stools, another person wrote: “Okay I literally noticed this but was in denial and thought it was maybe a marble design.”

So while a few viewers are blaming the cast, the question of how often the stools are cleaned has come up a lot over the years. And it turns out the cast members are instructed to clean up after themselves each time they use a pod, and are responsible for their own laundry, etc.

It’s been reported that cleaners do tidy up the pods once they’ve been used. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Tudum that, since the original renderings, slight alterations have been made — for instance, the walls were originally “slightly extended into the floor”.

However, the original function and spirit of the pods haven’t changed. “We wanted to provide an environment for people where they would literally have no distractions,” he said. “We wanted it to be comfortable to conversation — a place where they could get cozy.”

Once contestants arrive at the premises, Coelen said there’s only 10 days of shooting, which means everyone’s living and breathing that pod life. But what happens outside those four walls is that singles have to go back to the lounges if they want to use the toilets.

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