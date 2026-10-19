‘Not up to the level’: Gleb Savchenko shades Alan Bersten after he replaces Val on DWTS

Gleb Savchenko has brutally shaded Alan Bersten after he was confirmed to be the replacement for Val Chmerkovskiy following his one week suspension on DWTS.

Appearing on a TikTok Live, Gleb went on a real rant about Alan Bersten, saying: “Alan, I think he’s Alan. I mean, he’s just not up to the level of dancing, like, period. [The] quality, the technique. He’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV but if we talk about art? Like creating art? He’s like, eh.”

Despite all that, Gleb insisted that he didn’t “want to talk sh*t” about Alan, and claimed that he was “just being honest.” He added: “I don’t have anything against the guy, just, why Alan? Who else is there? Give, what’s his name [a chance]? Who’s on troupe?”

This is genuinely a crazy thing to say as someone who’s never won a mirrorball https://t.co/R9Gu146gSn — mar ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@karagachlovebot) October 18, 2026



As well as ripping Alan Bersten to shreds, Gleb Savchenko also vocally announced his support for Val amid his discourse with DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

He shared: “I just watched Jenna and Harry’s samba, and I think it was a really entertaining dance. It was really cool. don’t think it was like an OG samba — it was a bit flat-footed, it was like a hip-hop samba — but if I would be [a] judge instead of Carrie Ann, I would never, ever call out that lift.

“It wasn’t a lift. It was a trick that has been done by true dancers helping Harry. We’ve seen it many, many times. Jenna didn’t lift him, he didn’t lift Jenna … it wasn’t done in the couple, so I think it’s bulls**t,” Gleb continued.

He brutally described Carrie Ann Inaba as “the lift police,” adding: “She was just doing her job, creating a good TV moment. But, yeah, I’d say Team Val on this one. I think there’s some bulls**t going on.”

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