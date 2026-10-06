Caleb Flynn’s daughters to be raised by their aunt after he’s sentenced to life in prison

Caleb Flynn’s daughter, Ava and Alyssa Flynn, are to be brought up by their aunt and uncle following their fathers guilty verdict as he’s sentenced to life in prison.

Kayla Keyt, who is the sister of Ashley Flynn, will be raising the two girls alongside her husband and shared more about how their mothers murder had impacted Ava and Alyssa.

Matthew Keyt told the court: “Nearly every day, we watch as Ashley’s daughters visit their mother’s gravesite. I watch them cry and talk to her. They often lie on the grass in front of her tombstone, imagining in their innocence that it will bring them just a bit closer to their mom.”

Kayla addressed Caleb, saying: “Caleb, you took Ashley from this earth, you took a mother from her daughters, you shattered a family that trusted you, and you created pain that Alyssa and Ava will carry in some form for the rest of their lives. But you did not take Jesus from them. You did not take heaven from Ashley, and you did not destroy our faith.”

Kayla and Matthew also read out letters to the court that Ava and Alyssa, age 10 and 12 respectively, had written to their father. Ava asked: “Mommy was the perfect person, the absolute perfect person. What did she ever do to make you hate her so much?”

“My heart aches to see you hurt, but then I think it was your choice. It was your choice to leave your only two daughters. It was your choice to hide everything from everyone, and it was your choice to kill the only mother I’ve ever had.”

“Unfortunately,” she added, “that was a choice that cannot be erased, even though I really wish it could.” She told him he could still “have a life in heaven someday”, adding: “Please tell Jesus that you’re sorry. It’s not going to change your punishment, but it will determine your eternal reward someday.”

Alyssa also told her father that she’s not planning on seeing him in prison, telling her father: “I wish that you could come to understand that actions have consequences and you have a lot to pay. The least you could do is tell everyone you did it and receive your outcome. Through all of what you put me through, God is gonna work something out for good. And by the way, I don’t plan on coming to see you.”

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