Sidemen’s Outside winner Chip reveals he spent his $158k prize money on his wedding

The original prize pot at the start of the series was a whopping £1 million!

Chip is the official winner of the Sidemen’s Outside reality show on Netflix, and has taken home just £158k of the original £1 million prize available at the start of the series, and has revealed what he’ll be spending it on.

During the reunion, Chip shared that he’s planning on using the money for his wedding, which actually happened just last month as Outside was filmed in May 2026, meaning their wedding happened fairly soon after. He joked that now that since he won his fiancée was going to make the wedding cost a lot more.

Chip, whose real name is Josh Larkin, got married to his fiancée Sabina Blair at Castello Xirumi Serravalle in Sicily. And it seems they put that prize money to real use as apparently a wedding at Castello Xirumi Serravalle costs between £100k to £200k!

The Sidemen’s’ Outside winner Chip posted a short message on Instagram following his win, sharing: “Thank you to everyone for supporting the journey, and shoutout to the best cast ever, made some great friends along the way and all that good stuff.”

Chip is best known for his streaming and podcast content, and actually played against Sidemen FC in the 2017 YouTube charity football match, then in 2025 was the manager of the YouTube All Stars team.

He is friends and collaborated with members of Sidemen, and co-hosts The Fellas with Calfreezy, with their studio also recently receiving investment from KSI and the Sidemen.

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