Love is Blind’s Bobby and Jasmine reveal their marriage almost ended after having a baby

'Not proud to admit, but brave enough to say it'

Love Is Blind UK’s Bobby and Jasmine have revealed their marriage almost ended after having a baby. They said they’re “not proud to admit it but brave enough to say it,” after they became the first couple from the UK franchise to fall pregnant and have a child together.

They recently wrote: “The side of postpartum nobody warns you about… the strain on your marriage. Rebuilding our safe space wasn’t quick or easy, but dropping our defenses changed everything. Hugs to all the parents navigating this right now. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine (@thejaycee_)

Jasmine then added in the comments of the post: “Sorry, I also just want to say, not every relationship can or should be saved, and safety always comes first. But for those in a healthy foundation just going through a heavy season, you can get through it ❤️.”

She also shared how she “didn’t want to be touched” because she was “trapped in a body that didn’t feel like hers”. Jasmine also admitted she resented her husband because he was able to sleep soundly, and how he’d “never understand what she was going through.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine (@thejaycee_)

They recently celebrated three years of marriage, and have welcomed a son, who was delivered via C-section. Bobby and Jasmine have been super open about their journey as new parents, with Bobby sharing how he “felt like he was walking on eggshells” and “felt useless”.

The pair wrote: “We stopped being partners and became opponents. Silent rage replaced conversation. We were in the same room and completely alone. We dropped our defences and said the scary, honest things out loud. You’re not bad people. Your marriage isn’t over.”

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