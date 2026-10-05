Yay, Wonka: The Golden Ticket’s Bryce and Taylor are still together after the finale

Bryce and Taylor both competed in Wonka: The Golden Ticket, and people are now wondering if they’re still together, especially as he said he loved her and she didn’t appear to respond. But the couple have now confirmed where they stand after going on the show.

There were some awkward moments, with them reminding each other they have separate bank accounts and choosing some pretty controversial options, despite being a couple of four years. Some even believe that Taylor would be “long gone” if she won the dollar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Schilling (@taylynn295)

They’ve now blamed the whole ‘love you’ snub on the editing, with Taylor posting a video of their shocked reaction on Instagram and captioning it with: “Caught us both both off guard with the scene they clipped together 👀 we still love each other 💜.”

Bryce mentioned the importance of love over money, and then later on, Gabrielle Wright took home the win. They’ve also shared their love story from before Wonka: The Golden Ticket, with Taylor revealing Bryce asked her to be his girlfriend two days after graduation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Schilling (@taylynn295)

Taylor has also revealed they applied via a casting call on the Netflix Instagram page. And looking back on the show now, a year later, Bryce has displayed his affection for her by commenting on her video with, “I love you girl❤️ couldn’t have asked for anything better!”

Instead of saying, “Okay,” as it showed on the series, Taylor replied, “love you too.” She’s also admitted the producers “gave her such a bad edit there” with the whole ‘love you’ snub, and when someone said they almost broke up, she said, “Not even close 🤨.”

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