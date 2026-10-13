Below Deck season 13 episode schedule, as the new season premieres tonight

Below Deck season 13 premieres tonight, October 12, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The crew is back navigating the waters of Thailand, while juggling the demands of their yacht-charting guests. So, here’s everything you need to know about when the new season of Below Deck airs and what season 13 has in store for viewers.

Below Deck season 13 is back after over a year-long break from season 12. It airs tonight, October 12, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will premiere on Monday nights on Bravo and will then be available to watch on Peacock Tuesday morning if you missed it.

The previous seasons of Below Deck have around 15-17 episodes, so viewers can expect a similar number of episodes for season 13. Each episode is an hour long.

The crew is back in Phucket, Thailand, for the first time since 2019. “Capt. Kerry and his crew strive to deliver excellent white-glove service while adapting to a new environment, mounting pressure and increasingly tense crew dynamics,” the announcement for season 13 stated.

Captain Kerry Titheradge will be in command this season, making season 13 his third season of Below Deck. He’s also joined by Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Second Stew Rainbeau de Roos.

There are seven new cast members joining the returning season 12 crew. Chef Moe Vilomar, Alex Wright, James Bishop, Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck, Jessenia Stidger, Kaylee Brown, and Rosa Simms-Oreston are learning the ropes in Thailand this season on the Azul V.

Chef Moe says that “anxiety, fun, and age” are the three words that sum up season 13 of Below Deck. While Kaylee says that “oh my god” would be her three words.

With an expected 15-17 episode season, Below Deck will run until late January 2027. So viewers have at least 15 weeks of chaos and drama aboard the Azul V.

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