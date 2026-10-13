Where Joe Bradley and Gael Cameron’s friendship stands after Below Deck Med season 11

Joe Bradley and Gael Cameron butted heads after she confronted him about his harsh comments on Below Deck Med. She told him he’s a “p****” after he called her a “princess” to her then-boyfriend, Nathan Gallagher, but since season 11 wrapped, things are actually okay.

He commented on her Instagram post of Below Deck with a heart emoji, and she wrote one back, so it’s clear he’s got back in touch after the news about Nathan came out. Chef Josh Bingham asked what happened between Joe and Gael, and Nathan said, “They had beef.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

After initially accusing Nathan of playing a joke on him, Joe added in a confessional, “What the f***? For the most part of last season, me and Gael, we were a good team, until we started butting heads.” Previously, she said in a confessional, “Joe is being a bit of a d***.”

Gael declared at the time, “He is choosing what he wants when he wants it, without considering how it affects the girls. It’s just not nice anymore, so I’m losing respect for Joe, in that sense.” Despite all this, Joe said calling her a princess is his “deepest regret”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAEL (@gaellcameron)

Joe also had a fight with her ex-boyfriend and wrote: “Maggot Man confronted me for mentioning his bird’s name at the time. Muppet behaviour.” He’s also recently said that he’s “taking accountability, growing and maturing” when it comes to all of his mistakes.

But after season 10, “So, me and Gael aren’t friends, and such is that,” Joe revealed to the Daily Dish, before explaining that their prior post-filming “social media war” had “just spiralled into chaos.” He also said at the time how he’d “love to make amends with the girl”.

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