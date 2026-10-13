Meet Rosa Simms-Preston from Below Deck, who worked in UK boarding schools before yachts

Rosa Simms-Preston is the Australian gal joining Below Deck as a new yachtie. Turns out she worked in UK boarding schools before deciding it wasn’t for her, and moving ship to yachts! Who could blame her? She’s already getting into drama with her boss, though.

She’s been in yachting for just over three years – but when she’s not busy serving posh guests on a boat, Rosa is usually at music events, beach adventures, swimming, eating and socialising. Funnily enough, she watches the Below Deck Med and Down Under franchises!

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Being on the new season “exceeded all her expectations,” as told to Bravo TV, while she misses her mum the most when she’s working. Kaylee, Fraser, Jessenia and Moe are her besties on the Azul V, which she describes as “very homely” with “two stew pantries”.

In the last three years travelling the world, Rosa has been to Côte d’Azur on the French Riviera, as well as Barcelona and Turkey. Her home base is Australia. From 2018 to 2020, she worked as the Deputy Housemistress at Sexey’s School in Bruton, England.

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She then joined TASIS, The American School in England in Surrey, where she worked in boarding support and served as Acting Deputy Housemistress from 2020 to 2021. Rosa’s next position was an SEN 1-1 professional in Bristol, until she launched her own firm.

Casa Rosa, her own cleaning and housekeeping business in Bristol, was then born, which she kept doing until deciding to go into yachting in 2023. She was first a deckhand aboard M/Y Wyldecrest, where she worked on a contract basis from June to October 2023 in Cannes.

That year, she also earned her Powerboat Level 2 certification through Flying Fish and obtained a Personal Watercraft qualification from Pembridge Powerboat Training in April 2023. From May to August 2024, she worked as a chase boat deckhand – and the rest is history!

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