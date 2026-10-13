Below Deck’s Joe Bradley and Lindsay Hubbard reportedly dating in unexpected crossover

Erm, so apparently after all the chaos on the most recent season of Below Deck Med, Joe Bradley is embracing the drama once more as reportedly he and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard are now dating?!

The two were first spotted kissing on September 30th whilst reportedly filming for the new season of in The City, as tipped off by eyewitnesses to DeuxMoi. And earlier at the start of the month on September 19th, a source told DeuxMoi that when Lindsay was out at dinner with Luke Gulbranson that she was showing him videos of Joe whilst discussing a crossover.

And now a source has confirmed to DeuxMoi that Lindsay Hubbard and Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley are now dating, however it’s unclear when their relationship began.

There is a Summer House and Below Deck crossover confirmed to be airing sometime next year, and whilst Joe Bradley hasn’t been confirmed to be part of the lineup, Aesha and Captain Sandy both are. Lindsay Hubbard was also part of filming for the crossover, calling filming one of her most fun and best summers ever as a result of the mostly single cast and her own “hot girl summer.”

Looks like we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if anything else comes out from these two, but my mind is already boggling at the Bravo crossover.

Below Deck Med is streaming now on Hayu.

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