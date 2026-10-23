Love Island USA’s Aniya and Carl spark split rumours as her sisters and Kayda unfollow him

Erm, so I don’t want to alarm anyone but there are some rumours that Aniya and Carl have split months after Love Island USA.

So, according to Twitter, both Kayda and Aniya’s sisters have all recently unfollowed Carl on Instagram. Whilst I can confirm they do not currently follow Carl it’s not known whether this is a recent development as there is a possibility this happened a while ago or that Aniya’s sisters may have never followed him to begin with.

However, whilst Aniya and Carl still follow each other, people think that as Kayda has unfollowed him that he might have wronged Aniya in some way. However, Aniya did speak about her relationship with Carl at the start of the week during the Victoria’s Secret Show. When asked about her and Carl, she responded: “Me and Carl are good, we’re really just focused on working right now.”

As far as we know Aniya and Carl are not official yet, as when he appeared on WWHL, he shared: “No, so we are not officially boyfriend-girlfriend yet. You know, I came in late, right? I came in Casa Amor, so [we] had a couple weeks to get to know each other,” Carl continued. “And I honestly feel after two weeks the connection is really strong and we just feel really, really happy.” He added: “We just kinda want to keep rolling that as long as we can.”

After the Love Island USA reunion, Aniya and Carl told Access Hollywood that they’d taken a trip to Nantucket together and that they “talk every day.” The pair shared that their families had grown close, with Carl adding that they were happy but needed space to readjust after returning from the villa. They were also about to start a long distance relationship, with Carl starting physical therapy school in Denver for three years, while Aniya is from Georgia.

They also haven’t posted a single picture together since nine weeks ago on their Instagram, but Snapchat has been getting a few pics here and there…

So, whilst there is no official confirmation that Aniya and Carl have split after Love Island USA, they definitely seem to be going at a much slower pace compared to everyone else.

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