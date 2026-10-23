Love Is Blind’s Stew blames the edit and claims he and Jax had ‘more substance’

Love Is Blind‘s Jax and Stew have quickly become one of the most controversial couples on the show, especially after she left him hanging post-engagement. However, they’ve both blamed the edit, with Stew claiming they “had more substance” than what was actually shown.

Jax recently reposted a clip from unseen couple Tucker and Sahar on The Viall Files, who claimed “we’re not seeing everything that happened.” Sahar said: “Jax is getting heat for not the right reasons. There’s more to the story, they’re both sweethearts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Viall Files (@viallfiles)

Stew told The Viall Files there was more between he and Jax than we’ve been “led to believe”. He said: “Jax and I had spoken for however many hours, and that’s all compressed and filtered down into what you guys see on TV, which amounts to 20 or 30 minutes.

“There was much more substance to the relationship going into the reveal than maybe the show would lead you to believe. I think we both were kind of going into it less as a, ‘This is it, I’ve found my person,’ and more as a, ‘I like you, I like spending time with you.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Viall Files (@viallfiles)

It was “exclusively a much different relationship than like the totality of what we talked about what we learned about each other and how, when they “where we were going into the bots, you get kind of, like, a little bit of a caricature of what the relationship was.”

He added: “My friends, my family, those who know me like really well appreciate like my sense of humour and like recognise that I’m like a deeply unserious person whereas I think other people maybe hear things like that or like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s get a helicopter.’ “They’re like, ‘This snob’. Um, and that was definitely one of those comments that kind of fell into the first cut. Like that was never meant to be taken seriously. That was like, as I was saying to you before, like your mind is just saying stuff, right?” For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .