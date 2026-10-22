Inside frat boy Stew Stewart’s education and fraternity life from Love Is Blind season 11

Love Is Blind viewers know that Stew is the ultimate frat boy even though he graduated over 10 years ago. He went to a prestigious university in Boston, so here’s everything you need to know about frat boy Stew Stewart’s education and fraternity life from Love Is Blind season 11.

According to his LinkedIn, Stew attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, from 2010 to 2015. He graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business Administration.

Northeastern’s acceptance rate in 2010 was around 37.9 per cent, and now it’s 5.6 per cent, so it’s an incredibly hard school to get into.

He’s also the epitome of a frat boy and was in Kappa Sigma while in uni.

Kappa Sigma was founded in 1869 and is “focused upon the four pillars of fellowship, leadership, scholarship, and service.” The goal of the frat is to “create gentlemen who embody the principles of humility, honour, honesty, and courage.”

It’s the largest college social fraternity in the world with over 275,000 living members. Including Stew!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

Since uni, Stew’s gone on to invent some crazy products that you might even use!

He’s created some really iconic products for technology firm Shark, which he’s worked for since 2020, including everything from air purifiers to fans.

It turns out that he launched the first generation of Shark Clean Sense air purifiers, serving as the founding technical owner of what became SharkNinja’s Home Environment category, in the same year he joined the company. He was an engineering manager at the time.

Then, just over a year later, Stew launched the Shark NeverChange air purifier line and the Shark FlexBreeze fan family, navigating a critical HEPA supplier crisis mid-program without delaying launch, as revealed on his seriously impressive LinkedIn page.

He was promoted to senior engineering manager by 2021, and is now the director of engineering for Shark. As of January 2025, Stew helped to extend the portfolio into the Shark BreatheClear air purifiers and Shark TurboBlade fans while expanding into heaters.

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