Jenna Dewan addresses Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension and ‘unexpected’ DWTS partner swap

She and Alan only had two and a half days to prepare their routine

Jenna Dewan has addressed Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension and her ‘unexpected’ DWTS partner swap with Alan Bersten as a result of it.

Speaking to Good Morning America about how sudden the swap was and the effect it had on the amount of time they had to prepare, Jenna shared: “We had about two and a half days. You know, I think I learned this early on — in life, but also especially in our business — that the show must go on. Sometimes unexpected things happen and you have to pivot. And then your job is to make the best of that and your mental game is what you’re in control of.”

She praised Alan for his commitment, adding: “You rose to the occasion, truly, and you were so amazing. Your heart was present the entire time. Listen, we made it happen and we enjoyed ourselves. It was beautiful.”

Val was suspended from DWTS over the weekend following his comments towards Carrie Ann and a suggestion from Val that he should have slapped her.

BBC Studios said in a statement: “The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Val Chmerkovskiy also released his own statement following the news of his Dancing With The Stars suspension, saying: “In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name; out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention,” he said. “Carrie Ann certainly didn’t deserve to get caught in the middle of my bad judgment, and I hate that she was.”

He continued: “The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in. Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.