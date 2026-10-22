Turns out Love Is Blind’s Blake used to work on Wall Street before trading stocks for sails

Whilst Blake might not be seeming to want to physically settle down anytime soon, the Love Is Blind star has actually had a pretty insane career history and even started his own company?! Tell me why this man genuinely is secretly mega loaded? SO, let’s get into his unique career history.

Prior to working as a yacht captain, Blake worked on Wall Street and whilst his LinkedIn has since been deleted it seems all the information has been found by Success AI website. Thanks AI, I guess?

His first taste of the business world came in 2006, when he spent five months as an intern at PwC’s Entrepreneurial Services Center, evaluating business plans and balance sheets and learning about new venture development and finance. He also worked with senior executives on an instructional presentation for start-ups as part of a new business initiative.

Five years later, in 2011, he landed an internship at Windham Capital Group, a firm that helps investment managers raise money from institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. There, he researched and qualified potential investors for hedge fund managers, and built a database of institutional investors and family offices for the company’s sales executives.

In November 2011, Blake moved to Capital Hedge, which provides investment databases, marketing and investor research to clients including hedge funds and private equity firms. He started as an investor research analyst, compiling profiles of investors’ preferences, keeping the database up to date and pitching to senior management at investment groups. Within six months, he was promoted to senior sales executive, marketing the platform to hedge fund managers, private equity managers and companies looking to raise capital.

His longest stint in finance came at Meridian Capital, where he worked as an associate from March 2013 to July 2016. In the role, he helped clients secure financing to buy, refinance and develop commercial real estate, from office blocks and retail spaces to hotels and land. He analysed cash flows to work out the best financial structure for each deal and negotiated directly with lenders.

After leaving Meridian Capital, Blake went on to launch his distillery in California before eventually earning his licence and becoming a full-time yacht captain.

He started his distillery, Misadventure & Co. in August 2016, and according to him it was the “world’s first carbon positive distillery based in Vista, Ca. We up-cycle unsold baked goods from local bakeries and turn them into a multi award winning Vodka.”

He then joined Sailing Collective as a yacht captain and whilst they’re based in New York, it involves him sailing around the globe. According to his Instagram, he’s currently in Kyrgyzstan.

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