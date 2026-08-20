He travels the world, so let’s meet Ryan Roberts from Love is Blind UK season three

Ryan Roberts is one of the 15 eligible bachelors from the cast of Love is Blind UK season three. Here’s everything you need to know about Ryan on Love is Blind UK season three.

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Ryan is a 33 year old public speaker and entrepreneur who lives in Manchester. He’s originally from North Wales and hosts self-improvement events for men across the globe.

According to Tudum, he doesn’t own a television and hasn’t watched TV in 15 years. Wow. So even though he doesn’t own a TV, Ryan’s going onto a dating show where he’s searching for love onscreen.

As for why he’s single, it’s because of the “nature of his work and the amount of travel it involves.”

Ryan is an international public speaker who hosts workshops around the world. He teaches people how to better their lives, physically and mentally.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied a BA in Outdoor Education from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. He now frequently posts on LinkedIn sharing advice, updates on speeches and classes he’s giving, and general tips.

Despite his constant go-go-go mentality, Ryan “works hard to remain down-to-earth.” Now, he’s set his sights on finding a partner who “shares his core values and zest for life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Roberts (@ryanlewisroberts)

On the show, he said that “things like not being solely based out of the UK, having the desire to travel and schooling kids at home were important conversations,” according to The Cinemaholic.

He also has a YouTube page where he’s shared a video called “I’m 34 and This Is What I Wish Someone Told Me Sooner.” In the video, Ryan shares that he’s lived in over 10 different countries.

Ryan shared that he comes from a small “sheltered” town in northeast Wales, and this is what his current perspective comes from.

In the video, he shares five lessons: your belief is just your history, not your future; stop taking advice from people who don’t have what you want; your body is your foundation most men treat it like an afterthought; character is built through hardship, most men haven’t had any; and to stop comparing and consuming and start creating and moving.

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