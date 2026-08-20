Love Is Blind UK’s Yasmin believes an accident caused her to develop her vitiligo as a child

Yasmin opened up about her journey with vitiligo during season three of Love Is Blind UK, but she previously shared what she thinks caused her to develop as a child when she was just eight.

Speaking to Living Dappled, Yasmin shared that the vitiligo started when she was around eight or nine years old. She continued: “I’m not 100 per cent sure of the cause, but I do know it can be caused by trauma. I remember falling off my bike and scraping my face across the pavement. It was cut up and bleeding. After it healed, I noticed white patches developing on my face. That’s where it all started!”

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She shared more with Glowday, adding: “I noticed, when the scabs fell off, that the skin underneath them was white. The pigmentation never came back. Then, I noticed other areas of my body starting to lose pigment too. Imagine how different my life would have been if I had never fallen off my bike!”

During Love Is Blind UK, Yasmin shared that growing up she didn’t feel like anyone would “find her attractive” because of her vitiligo, and she spoke more about her diagnosis with Glowday.

She explained: “I guess I was so young when I started getting vitiligo that I didn’t fully realise the weight of the diagnosis in terms of how it would affect me in the future. Maybe part of me just thought the pigment would come back eventually. When you’re younger, you’re a lot less concerned about your appearance, so it was just something I got on with.

“However, once I was a bit older, and started getting ready to go to secondary school, it started to bother me more. People would make mean comments. I was so confident when I was young, but I noticed that I became a lot more reserved and self-conscious. On reflection, I am sure a lot of that was due to my vitiligo.”

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As for how she manages her vitiligo, Yasmin revealed that she also used to have her hyperpigmentation all over her knees and fingers but it has since re-pigmented. She shared that a few years ago she did try topical tacrolimus ointment on her vitiligo. Whilst it brought back some pigment, it also had side effects such as “facial burning, soreness, and sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures.”

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