Every wild thing James Blunt said about Diana Jenkins in his book, and how she responded

Diana Jenkins and James Blunt are besties, to the point where he dedicated an entire chapter to Diana and the super yacht she would often charter. She was “too scared to read it” but claimed she’s “so glad it’s loosely based on a made-up story,” back in November 2023.

The chapter wrote: “When she still had money, and I still had fame, Diana Jenkins would take me to the Cannes Film Festival on a super yacht that she’d chartered. It was huge. When someone onshore would ask which boat you were on, you’d reply, ‘The big one.’

“The team she would assemble would be a gaggle of gay men, a brace of billionaires’ wives, some supermodels, Kid Rock, and me. Guests would fight to get on the boat with us. Bono would make an appearance and sing ‘Miss Sarajevo’ to Diana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Blunt (@jamesblunt)

“The designer Dan MacMillan ended up being hosed down unconscious in the Jet Ski bay, having been sick on someone’s bed. If we visited a nightclub, Diana would kidnap all the professional dancers in the club and bring them back to the boat.”

He also recalled how, on one night, he was given an Adderall, “which is medical amphetamine.” James shared photos of him taking snaps of Diana, and hanging out with his friends on the yacht, in 2017. He sent a copy to Diana and said, “You are the source of so much fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

James also spoke about an agency to escort “rich American women” to parties, restaurants or the theatre in his book. It said: “I came across Quintessentially, a global luxury concierge service whose website looked really professional. I swapped their logo for mine.”

“The phone started ringing off the hook. I went on the first job myself but, after that, I had a roster of captains and subalterns that I’d send out from Hyde Park Barracks. We charged £300 a night, of which I kept a hundred,” the book added.

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