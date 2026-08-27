Everything Sophie and Taylor have been up to since getting married on Love is Blind UK

Sophie Tregaskiss and Taylor Burgen were one of the final four couples who got married on Love is Blind UK season three. They’re super wholesome, so what have they been up to since getting married?

They attended the Ariana Grande concert together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Burgen (@taylorburgen93)

Taylor and Sophie posted separately about the Ariana Grande concert that they attended courtesy of Netflix. They watched her perform in the O2 Arena with the rest of the Love is Blind UK season three cast back earlier this month.

Sophie took a holiday to Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Tregaskiss (@sophietregaskiss)

According to her Instagram, she had a dreamy holiday in Lisbon, Portugal, back in May. Sophie was beach-bound the next month when she took another vacay with her bestie in June.

Sophie ran the Manchester Marathon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Tregaskiss (@sophietregaskiss)

Sophie ran the Manchester marathon in April, where she ran it in 4 hours and 57 minutes. Her friends and family showed up for her in full force, with signs saying: “Hot girls run marathons,” and a cheeky “Hurry up so we can drink.” She captioned the post: “Couldn’t have done it without my people ♥️.”

We’ll have to wait until the reunion airs on Sunday to confirm whether these two are still together, but right now all the signs are pointing to yes. And there was one major clue that gave it away.

Back in the pods, you might remember that Taylor gifted Sophie a necklace in episode two. And a discovered by a Reddit user, she posted a picture of herself at a spa wearing the exact same necklace just back in April. As the show wasn’t even airing yet, it’s unlikely she used an old picture to throw people off the scent. Given that we know they have now got married, it seems very likely that Sophie and Taylor are still together after Love Is Blind UK.

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