The wild reason the Love Is Blind UK reunion just made history for the entire franchise

Well, the Love Is Blind UK reunion is out and as all four couples who got married are still together it means this series has now officially made history for the entire franchise of the show. Let’s explain.

Firstly, this season had the most amount of couples get engaged in the pods at a whopping 14, and whilst we didn’t see all of them we know some more about some of their stories.

Executive producer Nazleen Karim and series editor David Cheesman spoke to The Mirror about the record breaking number of engagements this season, and why they couldn’t show them all.

Nazleen shared: “When there are more engagements than we can physically follow, we have to make difficult editorial choices. We’re looking for a range of different relationship journeys and stories that together capture the full experience of the experiment.

“Not being selected isn’t a reflection of the strength of a relationship – many couples continue exploring their connection once they leave the Pods.”

David added: “It’s never an easy decision and we wouldn’t want to diminish the love those other couples have formed. We’ve never had as many as 14 engagements which is why we ended up following six couples this time as opposed to five.”

And David feels that this season is the strongest so far, sharing: “Every season brings something different, but this one has some of the most surprising twists, emotional moments and unforgettable characters we’ve seen.”

And clearly David was right, as not only did Love Is Blind UK result in the every couple that went to the altar saying yes at a whopping four couples, but as revealed at the reunion every single couple is still married and together one year on.

That means that this season of Love Is Blind UK has the highest ever success of any season throughout the entire history of the franchise, including spinoffs.

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