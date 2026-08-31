Connor just revealed how he met his new girlfriend after Love on the Spectrum

'She just had the prettiest smile I had ever seen'

Connor hard launched his new girlfriend Sarah last month, and now the Love on the Spectrum star has shared more about how the two first met.

Connor appeared on his mum’s podcast to spill all. Connor revealed that he and Sarah met through a local speed dating event, but technically they didn’t actually date each other whilst there. If you cast your mind back to season one of Love on the Spectrum you might remember Connor having a rather unsuccessful speed dating event.

But after his split from Georgie, the woman who ran the event reached out to Connor to let him know that Sarah hadn’t found a connection the last time she did speed dating.

He shared: “Well, Gina, the lady who runs it, she reached out to us and sent us a picture of Sarah, saying she wasn’t able to make a connection at the last speed dating event,” Connor explained. “I looked at her, and she just had the prettiest smile I had ever seen and eyes that stare into you, make you look inside yourself and say, ‘Thank God you’re a man.’”

Connor took Sarah to a steak restaurant for their first date, recalling: I remember seeing her sitting there. She seemed so happy and hopeful. Well, then I thought to myself, ‘Whoa, she’s even cuter in real life.’”

According to her Facebook, Sarah is 27 years old and just recently had her birthday on the 12th of March. Funnily enough not only is Connor also 27 but his birthday is on 17th March, meaning they’re only five days apart in age!

She also appears to be a Trump supporter and Republican. She was seen in a tagged picture helping to hand out flyers for Herschel Walker’s 2022 senate campaign, in which he pledged to “stop the Liberal agenda.” Whilst he lost his bid to join the senate he was announced to join Donald Trump’s team as an ambassador for the Bahamas.

In a Reddit thread, someone also posted a now deleted 2018 picture from her Instagram account which shows her festive sweater, with the words on it, “Make Christmas Great Again.” She’s also following Team Trump on Instagram.

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