Jack admits he was struggling with his ‘bad relationship’ with alcohol on Love Is Blind UK

Prior the the reunion, Jack shared that he realised because of Love Is Blind UK that he had developed a “bad relationship” with alcohol.

During an interview with Will Njobvu, Jack spoke about some topics that didn’t get discussed in depth during the reunion, including after he went for *that* walk following the party he and Faye had on Love Is Blind UK.

Jack admitted that he’d realised he needed to “work” on his issued with alcohol, saying when he’s “very stressed” he ends up drinking so much he “self destructs.”

He shared: “I’ve made a lot of personal growth throughout the last year, but one of the things I recognized needed a lot of work was my relationship with alcohol. You don’t realize it when you’re in it. And it’s hard to say that you have a bad relationship with alcohol because you’re not waking up at 7:00 in the morning drinking vodka before work. That’s a problem with alcohol.

“A bad relationship with alcohol could be many things. I have realized my bad relationship my relationship with alcohol, I use it as a a coping mechanism, a stress reliever to take the edge off. So when I feel stressed I drink more. When I feel very stressed I drink very much and self-destruct. And that is something that over the last year I’ve been working on massively. We still drink. We still party. Like we love a party.”

Jack then explained how a lot of progress is all down to Faye, adding: “But thanks to her. She makes me want to be a better version, the best version of myself. She has patience with me. Faye’s patience with me is what allows me to zoom out and look at myself.

“I’ve probably tested her, she has snapped at me a couple of times, but I need that. And this woman is, without her, I wouldn’t be where I am now. And yeah, I want to just keep seeing our journey back reminds me how far I’ve come and how far I can go, you know?”

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