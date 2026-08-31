Nikki reveals Shawn tried to reach out to her after the Married at First Sight USA reunion

Nikki has revealed that her ex husband Shawn actually tried to reach out to her after the Married at First Sight USA reunion, so here’s what happened.

In an interview with Swooon, Nikki revealed that the reunion was the first conversation they’d had since splitting and that she had never received a personal apology from her after those vile comments he made about her. Whilst Shawn posted a public apology on Instagram about his comments, Nikki shared that he never personally reached out to her to apologise.

She told Swooon: “Yes, it was a surprise, and I question the sincerity of it naturally. I’ll just leave it at that.”

During the reunion, Nikki’s mum told Shawn that he disrespected her daughter, with Nikki claiming that he gave her mum a “half-hearted apology” and “admonished [Nikki] about her choices” to not include her family in the process.

She shared: “It was what I was expecting. I had hoped for more. I had hoped that we could go into this being civil end to end, and that I know I had experienced growth post-show [and] during show, and I would have hoped to see him demonstrate more care and what he decided to speak to, and how he handled me and my mom in that situation, but I was not surprised by it at all.”

Nikki then revealed that Shawn tried to reach out after the Married at First Sight USA reunion, but she didn’t want anything to do with him. She explained: “I feel like I didn’t really need closure. I got closure on Decision Day, and I feel committed about my decision. There’s not a lot of trust there, right, so why open up? Why open the door when it’s closed? I’m not seeking post-show friendship or anything, and I’m not seeking to repair anything publicly either. So, for me, there’s nothing in it.”

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