Everything Cuba’s been up to since leaving Love is Blind UK with her head held high

Cuba Riggs was blindsided and felt she didn’t get a genuine shot at the Love is Blind UK experience with her fiancé Ryan Roberts. She’s been busy since splitting with Ryan, so here’s everything that Cuba’s been up to since leaving Love is Blind UK with her head held high.

Cuba posted an update yesterday on Instagram of everything she’s been up to since the show. She took a holiday to India to help heal: “I booked a random flight to India straight after because, honestly, I needed my soul to be healed again.”

“After everything I had just been through, I felt completely blindsided,” Cuba said. “It was the first time I had dated someone who I thought was genuinely spiritual, and when it ended, I found myself trying to make sense of everything I had experienced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)



She then ended up going to Sri Lanka and “met some of the most amazing, grounded and real spiritual people.” Cuba wasn’t able to speak about everything she had experienced, but she “was able to share enough, listen to their stories and connect with people in a way that helped all of us grow.”

Cuba also went scuba diving alone, surfing, and “pushed myself outside of my comfort zone and even found myself standing on the edge of a train, looking out at the world, feeling like I was quite literally at the edge of it.”

“I finished the four weeks with a private yoga and Ayurvedic retreat, a little time to slow down, reflect and treat myself,” Cuba said. “By the end of those four weeks, I felt free again.”

She said that she didn’t want to let the break-up define her and that “I know I will always be ready and open for love. This experience won’t change that.”

“Your life isn’t over because a relationship ended,” she ended the post with. “If anything, it’s only just begun.”

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