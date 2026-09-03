Everything Olivia Phillips has said in response to the rumours about her and Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey has vowed to keep his love life private as rumours he’s in a relationship with Olivia Phillips swirl. She’s said a few hints in response, while Harry has spoken out about whether they’re actually dating, following his failed marriage after Let’s Marry Harry.

Olivia confirmed she’s in ‘new relationship’

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Just six months ago on 18th February, Olivia appeared on The Model Diaries, and made a revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately.

However, she claimed it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “sweetest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.” Her friend Paris Gascoigne, shared that watching Olivia in the new relationship has made her really happy.

This is because she knows how “sure” Olivia is in the relationship and him, adding that “she’s herself but better.” Her friend continued: “You compliment each other, it’s cute.” Olivia said that she feels like she used to be “really closed off”, but that’s changed recently.

She’s recently “started letting people in” and as such “didn’t expect to feel” how she does towards her new boyfriend. And recently, a clothing brand Velocity Activewear shared a selfie of Olivia with the caption: “Sorry, I’m busy taking selfies xo,” in response to rumours.

She’s joked about the romance rumours

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Olivia recently featured in a photo covering her eyes, with the caption over the top, “Give me a lie detector test I don’t gaf, I want y’all to see something.” It was made by another Instagram account, but she reposted it and commented, “lmao.” Interesting!

Harry spoke out on his new girlfriend

Harry told Cosmopolitan that he’s “in an incredible relationship with the most amazing person ever,” but doesn’t think he’ll ever go public with his new girlfriend. “I think, after this whole experience, I don’t know if I’ll ever go public,” he said.

“I think it would be perfect to just keep it to ourselves and have our privacy, which is kind of the opposite of my whole career and my whole life. But I think now it’s time for me to take a little bit of control over my love life and my private life,” Harry added.

As for why he wants to keep everything behind closed doors, he said: “I don’t really want to speak on my relationship because it’s been a very difficult time for it all. To be honest, it has been so good being private, and it’s been something that I really cherish.”

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