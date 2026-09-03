Everything Yasmin has been up to since ending her engagement with Jordan on Love is Blind UK

Yasmin Toseafa got engaged to Jordan Taylor in the pods on Love is Blind UK season three. They honeymooned in Ibiza but called off the engagement before their wedding, so what has Yasmin been up to since Love is Blind UK?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Toseafa (@yasmeenstagram_)

Yasmin recently shared more of her journey with having vitiligo in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She’s opened up about how her relationship with makeup has changed since developing the skin condition.

“Now I use makeup to accentuate my vitiligo,” Yasmin said. “Makeup is much more fun now that I’m not trying to conceal who I am; I’m simply embracing it.”

She also opened up about what her Love is Blind UK experience was like given her experiences with her appearance. “It’s nerve-wracking, especially the reveal; that was one of the most nerve-wracking things I’ve ever done,” Yasmin shared. “A big part of it, though, was that we were so open and vulnerable with each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Toseafa (@yasmeenstagram_)

Yasmin’s been busy travelling this past year too. According to her Instagram, she’s taken holidays to Spain, France, and Thailand.

Her solo trip to Thailand looked absolutely magical, and posted on Instagram, writing: “I had a magical time on my travels. The beaches, the food, and the beautiful kind hearted people. Although I was solo, every step of the way God blessed me with wonderful new friends to ensure I never felt alone. This trip will always stay in my heart ❤️ ✨. My only regret is not buying more bucket hats and not eating more papaya salad.”

She also celebrated her 32nd birthday back in June with her friends and family. She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you God for another year of life. I’ve had the best time celebrating my birthday, thank you to every single person who made it special. Still questioning how I got to be so blessed to have the friends and family around me that I do.”

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