They’ve moved on, so let’s meet all the new partners of the Married at First Sight cast

Not everyone got married on season 20 of Married at First Sight USA, but a lot of the cast members have moved on with new partners, so let’s meet all of them!

Courtney, Caitlin, Adam and Nick have all announced they’re in new relationships after the show, here’s what they’ve said.

Cailtin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cait (@caitlingrimm)



Cailtlin split from Devin prior to the finale, but shared that she’s “so in love” with her new boyfriend during the reunion. Appearing on What’s The Reality podcast, she shared new details about her relationship, saying she’s “obsessed” with him.

She shared: “He’s my person. I’m so in love with him, and I’m just super excited. Now that this is all done, we can move about the world as normal people because we’ve kind of had to be sequestered a little bit. So we started dating in December, we’ve known each other for a really long time. He’s one of my friend’s older brothers, and so we just have intersected our entire lives.”

Whilst he asked her out a while ago, she didn’t say yes at first because she thought things could get messy. She shared: “And then honestly, after the show, I was in shambles and just thought to myself, ‘nothing could get worse’… And not that he would be worse, but I could handle a couple awkward birthday parties.”

Nick

After splitting from Courtney, Nick shared during the reunion that he’d started seeing someone new. He told Swooon: “I’m dating again, having fun with it. I’ve been seeing this girl for like the last month and a half now. It’s going pretty well. I haven’t really been talking about it too much because, obviously, it’s super early on.”

Adam

Adam introduced his new girlfriend, Lizzie, during the Married at First Sight USA reunion and she certainly made the biggest impression of all the new partners, and not necessarily in the best way…

He shared that the pair had been dating for around three months: “I went to Amsterdam to see Rufus Du Sol, and we met and just really hit it off. Then we went to Mexico, and then she’s been staying with me for a bit.”

As for how Lizzie felt about watching MAFS back, she explained: “I honestly don’t understand how the sweetest, most genuine guy I’ve ever met, he’s just so different from anyone else, and this is just like so crazy to me. Like, the way he’s being portrayed, all of the things that are being said. I’m obviously gonna stand by him. I know him.”

Lizzie has quite a few Instagram profiles, but she’s currently based in Amsterdam and works as a pilates teacher.

Courteney

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Courtney is another one of the Married at First Sight cast members who is in a new relationship after the show, and out of the partners these two seem the most public about their relationship.

She’s now dating Alex Trevino, and officially posted with him on Instagram afterwards, sharing: “You’re one of a kind. I never thought I’d find someone like you. Someone that could be my safe place, my biggest supporter, my adventure buddy, my best friend … all in one.

“A caption isn’t enough to express how much I adore you and our life together…ill leave it at this – thank you for loving me exactly as I am, for always pushing me to be the best version of myself, and for making even the ordinary-boring days feel special.”

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