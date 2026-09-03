Every savage dig Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo made at each other since Let’s Marry Harry reunion

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo aren’t exactly on good terms after they got married on Let’s Marry Harry. They’ve both made savage digs at each other since the reunion drama, in which she absolutely slammed him for his behaviour during and after their relationship.

Amber called Harry a ‘con artist’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Amber wrote: “I told him to stop claiming he’s married and preaching he has a wife and is a changed man on every god damn podcast marketing this bulls*** show. It’s giving con artist. It was a false narrative. I was used for marketing after giving part of my life to this.”

Harry breaks silence on the drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Harry posted a photo of himself shirtless with one emoji, and that was the sleepy one. Is he taking any accountability for his actions?! In another post, he wrote, “Beyond happy to close this chapter 🤞🏼.” Oh, and he’s even gone and got himself a new girlfriend!

Amber threw shade to Harry and Danelle

A follower told Amber: “Understood your feelings towards Danelle. If she wanted to know the full scenario, she would’ve reached out and said, ‘Me and Harry have reconnected and I wanted to clarify if you and him were together,'” and she replied with the eyes emoji.

‘Funny how life goes’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

Amber has shared a photo of a quote that says, “The thrill of what’s next,” saying it’s “funny how life goes.” She also wrote, “What a f***ing year,” as well as, “I asked him many times to stop exploiting photos of me, I didn’t give permission to post on platforms.”

Harry is now going totally private

Harry told Cosmopolitan that he’s “in an incredible relationship with the most amazing person ever,” but doesn’t think he’ll ever go public with his new girlfriend. “I think, after this whole experience, I don’t know if I’ll ever go public,” he said.

“I think it would be perfect to just keep it to ourselves and have our privacy, which is kind of the opposite of my whole career and my whole life. But I think now it’s time for me to take a little bit of control over my love life and my private life,” Harry added.

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