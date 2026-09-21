From dancing robots to magicians, who are the America’s Got Talent finalists for season 21?

The America’s Got Talent season 21 finale airs on September 22 and 23, and only 10 acts have made it through. They’re all competing for $1,000,000, so here’s who the America’s Got Talent finalists are.

Acro Canine Crew

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Acro Canine Crew is an all-female animal act from Edmonton, Canada. Their routines pair high-energy choreography with dogs of all sizes leaping, spinning, and running through the formations.

Come Here

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Come Here is a 23-member dance group all the way from South Korea. Their dances combine multiple styles of dance rather than just one, for a dynamic performance.

Geno Ploeger

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Glen is a 21 year old magician from Arizona. His audition used card tricks to tell the story of how he went from watching AGT champion Mat Franco to reaching the AGT stage himself.

Olivia Befus

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Olivia is a 17 year old who performs with her two dogs, Zeke and Phoenix. She started watching YouTube videos on animal training and has been training them ever since.

Royal Lasers

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This Las Vegas trio is a laser dance act made up of Cindy, her husband Josh, and their friend Nick. Their audition was a light-up dance show with a cowboys-versus-aliens theme, in which the dancers used laser whips to fight aliens.

Veronika Goroshkova

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Veronika is an aerial pole artist originally from Ukraine, who now lives in Las Vegas and performs in a Cirque du Soleil show. She performed her audition high above the audience with no harness or safety net, and ended with a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

Hundred Fingers

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Hundred Fingers is a 10-member South Korean magic group led by Yu Hojin, who has appeared as a soloist before on AGT.

Lai Noelle

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Lai is a 14 year old singer who won Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer with “Die On This Hill” by Sienna Spiro.

Nene Royal

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Nene is a 16 year old singer and guitarist from Phuket, Thailand, who taught herself how to play the guitar at seven years old. She won Mel B’s Live Golden Buzzer with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

Unitree

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Unitree is a robot act featuring eight Unitree G1 humanoid robots performing alongside Chinese dancer Wu Yufel. Their audition featured the robots dancing in sync and doing somersaults.

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