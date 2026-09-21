Meet Ariana’s roommate Austin on Next Gen NYC, who people cannot stop talking about

Ariana Biermann‘s roommate Austin Anderson is getting a lot of traction after his brief appearances on Next Gen NYC. He attended the cast’s Halloween party with Charlie, and has had a few spicy rumours going round about him in bathrooms, but who actually is Austin?

As it turns out, Austin is Ariana’s new room mate she’s moved in with. He’s based in New York (obvs) and is Ariana’s best friend, who moved in with her because she didn’t want to pay full rent by herself. Austin works as a fitness model, actor and brand ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Anderson ♡ (@austinxand)

He has a whopping 29K followers on Instagram, who regularly visits Austin, and went to The Girlfriend premiere with Ariana. Austin regularly gets Botox done and is well and truly part of the party scene among the cast, having been friends with Ariana for years.

They’ve been besties since 2016, with him writing, “You are such an incredible human inside and out. Thank you for being my ride or die for the past 4 years and for always making me SHMILE 🥰 I am so thankful for our crazy memories and cannot wait to create more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Anderson ♡ (@austinxand)

He’s friends with Ashley from The Ultimatum, who supported his debut on Next Gen NYC. Austin recently turned 27 years old, loves a game of tennis or two, and of course, going for dinner and drinks with his besties. He also enjoys traveling the world, such as to Mexico!

Austin has lived in New York since 2024, but was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. For some reason, he’s already mixed with a lot of Netflix reality stars, such as Damian Powers from Love Is Blind, who he called “LA’s newest Southern Charm”.

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