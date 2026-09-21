Omg, Barrett from Big Brother just revealed that he ‘developed feelings’ for Mallory

Big Brother’s Barrett has opened up about his bond and friendship with Mallory, and he isn’t downplaying their connection. He just admitted that he has feelings for Mallory, so here’s everything he said about their connection while in the Big Brother house.

Barrett told Swooon, “Mallory was definitely my best friend in the Big Brother house, so I don’t think that anybody would question that.”

He then confessed that “The Big Brother house is also crazy. When you’re around somebody that long, you do tend to develop feelings.” Being stuck inside a house together for weeks with no contact with the outside world does make extreme bonds between players.

Barrett also said that she’s “very special” to him and that “I hope [she] will be in my life for a very long time.”

At the beginning of the season, Barrett and Mallory were close allies. They formed the FAP alliance with fellow houseguests Drew Campbell and Melody Morris. While Drew and Melody have dealt with the brunt of flirting rumours, fans have also seemingly seen sparks fly between Barrett and Mallory.

While in the house, Barrett admitted in a conversation to Drew that he had a crush on Mallory. “Oh, I thought that was pretty obvious,” he said to Drew when questioned if he had feelings for her.

Barrett’s reaction when everyone asked him if he would date Mallory after the show 🥺🥹 #BB28 pic.twitter.com/3br1CQKX7G — Ben (@BenBast96) September 15, 2026

Mallory was evicted in week seven, with Barrett following closely behind in week 10. Barrett was arguably the most heartbroken over her eviction, and sobbed when she left. Drew and Melody were also upset by their friend and ally leaving the Big Brother house.

Now that both are out of the house, viewers will be watching to see how the friendship plays out in the real world. Whether it stays a close friendship or develops into something more… we’ll just have to wait and see.

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