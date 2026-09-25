Joe Giudice releases statement supporting daughter Milania following Tampa airport incident

Joe Giudice has released a statement asking for compassion for his daughter, Milania, following a now deleted video of her clearly in distress whilst at Tampa airport.

In an statement to Page Six, Joe shared that Milania has understandably been struggling immensely with the loss of her best friend, Victoria, who unexpectedly died following a tragic accident earlier this year.

He commented: “Milania is a good girl. She has a big heart, she loves deeply, and she cares enormously about the people in her life. She is also young and going through a very difficult period right now.”

Joe explained that the death of Victoria “affected” Milania “tremendously,” adding that she has been trying to process the loss while dealing with life in the spotlight.

“Losing someone you love is incredibly painful, and grief does not have a timeline,” he said. “She has been trying to process that loss while also dealing with the pressures that come with growing up in the public eye.”

He also cautioned those who are judging Milania based on that one video, saying: “I know my daughter. I know her heart, and I know that what people may see from the outside does not tell the whole story of what someone is experiencing privately. There have been difficult moments, but those moments do not define who Milania is as a person. I love my daughter, and I will always stand beside her.”

It’s also been confirmed that Milania Giudice is now “under the care of professionals” following the clash with her mother at the airport, as shared by her manager in a separate statement to Page Six.

Maria DeSantis shared: “Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria.

“She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family.”

The statement added: “In time, she hopes that being open about her experiences may help other young people facing their own struggles, but for now, we ask for compassion and privacy as she and her family continue to navigate this together.”

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