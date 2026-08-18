All the evidence that Love Island USA’s Corbin and Parmida have sadly broken up

Parmida and Corbin appeared to have got into a really cute relationship since Love Island USA, but it’s now rumoured they split. Speculation started when Deuxmoi claimed they reveal their break-up at the reunion, even though I really thought they were endgame.

Parmida and Corbin ‘revealed’ their split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmida Keshani (@parmidakeshani)

Parmida and Corbin apparently reveal their split at the Love Island USA reunion, as per a Deuxmoi source. The recording took place last week, and we haven’t seen a single snippet of them spending couples’ time together, or even appearing on each other’s social media!

Photos of them on Parmida’s feed were deleted

Following their recent trip to an island, the post mentioning Corbın and the two photos with him have been removed from Parmida’s feed. This is the most concrete evidence that their romance is over, but she has kept up some gym content with him and Gabriel from July.

They were distant at an awards night

I love this group ✨️✨️ pic.twitter.com/cjLNYdBwQY — PopY2K 🧞‍♀️ (@Sujinclouds) August 15, 2026

Parmida and Corbin went to OC Fair in Costa Mesa along with several of their season 8 cast members, including KC, Titi, Jaden, and Gabriel, but they were never seated next to or with each other. They both posted separate snaps of their night – without one couples pic!

To be fair, they were never an official couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corbin Mims (@corbiskii)

Although it’s obvious Parmida and Corbin were dating, they never confirmed they were official. She had her worries about Corbin being a young guy in his twenties, but said: “I can’t wait to keep showing America the connection I have with Corbin behind closed doors.”

Corbin’s post was equally as sweet. He wrote: “I don’t know how to tell you this but it was really the universe that brought us together and I am blessed to have left the villa with you as my couple. This is only the beginning to what we have started with each other.”

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