Here’s why Yash’s hair looks so wild on Big Brother, because we can’t stop looking at it

Yash‘s hair is causing more chaos online than the actual feuds going on throughout Big Brother. However, there’s genuinely a reason for why his barnet is so wild, other than the fact he proudly claims to cut it himself, and even offered to trim his fellow housemates’ hair.

He’s said a haircut “changes and defines a man” – and the reason why his mane looks so crazy compared to at the start of the 28th season is because he quite literally got his hands on the clippers on Thursday. If you missed it, he spoke about how excited he was to cut it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Patel (@yashliveslife)

The whole thing is intentional, by the way. The style he goes for is technically called a Houston Shag, which is basically short, wispy, face-framing layers on top that softly blend or disconnect into textured length. Think mullet at the back and a shaved vibe on the top.

Before going into the Big Brother house, Yash’s entire head of hair was shaven, so it’s definitely grown a lot. A big reason for the cut not looking very professional is also that he’s trying to save money as a 24-year-old, which he’s been really open about on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Patel (@yashliveslife)

His natural hair is clearly really curly, as you can see at the back. He called it a “skullet” when Melody and Mallory pointed it out to him, but a licensed cosmologist who specialises in men’s cuts said it looks that way because he “didn’t blend it with the sides or the top.”

They added: “The back is disproportionately longer than the rest. if a haircut isn’t blended it grows out and the lines of bulk become even more noticeable.” And we all know Yash isn’t that bad at cutting hair, because he cut Devins’, and it literally looks fine!

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