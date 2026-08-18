Omg, this Love Island USA couple have moved in together already and I did not expect it at all

Love Island USA‘s Zach and Kayda have moved in together already, just one month since the finale. Zach was really worried about how they’d commit to each other on the outside, especially as his home country is in the UK, but they’re already taking the next step!

Zach shared a snap of Kayda packing up her things with the caption, “Finally moving in.. house tour coming soon.” He’s also revealed he’s “technically moved countries” to be with her, as he decides to fully move to the USA, all the way from Birmingham in the UK.

Interestingly, he refused to put a label on their relationship inside the villa, but now they’re out, it’s full speed ahead. Kayda was really upset about them being in a situationship, which is what Zach described them as, but it’s all seemingly paid off on the outside.

Since they left, they’ve spent a lot of time together, from attending events hand-in-hand, and travelling across the world to be with each other. On July 21st, Zach shared a video of them parting ways before they headed back home, but a month later, and he’s back!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach georgiou (@zachgeorgio)

Kayda said she’s had “separation anxiety” – and Zach joked how they can maybe “live together and get married.” They also showed the aftermath of living in a hotel together, which has involved them living off pure takeaways. Kayda said he’s “truly an American now.”

They spent six weeks in each other’s laps before having to say goodbye, before Zach returned to the UK and Kayda got a flight home to New Hampshire. Zach even took her straight to the airport gate, and literally five minutes later, was “missing her already.” Cuties!

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