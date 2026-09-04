It turns out Love Island USA’s Zach and Kayda are actually official and we all just missed it

Zach and Kayda have already moved in together, and she’s already moving out, but it turns out they’re official. They already confirmed they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend in the comments of a TikTok video. We just all missed the news because it was a low-key reveal.

They got into a relationship within five days after the filming ended, and before she moved in with him. It wasn’t a big announcement or big proposal like some Islanders do, but Kayda just casually mentioned it in a TikTok video and Zach confirmed it in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach georgiou (@zachgeorgio)

When the reunion filmed, they were not official. Zach was allegedly forced to leave the US within days of returning to get a work visa, meaning he was out of the country for three weeks, went back to England, and only came back two days before the reunion was filmed.

They were “exclusively dating” at the reunion, and people are convinced Kayda was embarrassed they weren’t official at that point. And now, Kayda has revealed she’s moving in with co-star Trinity, and simply living with Zach and his brother Charlie for a few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach georgiou (@zachgeorgio)

During the villa, Zach wasn’t sure about putting a label on their relationship, while Kayda pushed for it. Since then, Kayda shared the GRWM video talking about how busy she’s been and has finally settled into a home. She said “taking photos are what boyfriends are for”.

One person commented, “Did she just say boyfriend?” And obviously, Zach confirmed with, “She sure did.” He was the one who made them exclusive first, but now we can all live peacefully knowing that their situationship finally has an actual label on it!

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