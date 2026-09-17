‘I usually flourish’: Everything Josh has said after he was disqualified from The Challenge

Josh Goldstein was disqualified from The Challenge when filming five months ago, and he’s been busy ever since. He’s been on podcasts, focused on his fitness business, and played golf, but has made some serious hints about how being on the competition affected him.

He told Ricky Valero: “I actually flourish, usually, in that environment of that high stress situation. I think, for me, there’s two avenues I can take. You can try and sit back and relax and figure everything out, or you go balls to the wall and show everyone how athletic you are.

@rickyvalero_ I sat down with Josh Goldstein who comes from Love Island USA and Love Island Games and talked to him about joining The Challenge Season 42 Cutthroat and his preparation process in heading into the show. The Challenge Season 42 Cutthroat is streaming on Paramount+. #thechallenge #paramountplus #realitytv #loveisland #tiktokmilestonechallenge ♬ original sound – RickyValero

“For me, I was a competitor my whole life, an athlete, so I’m used to that environment. People are either going to see that as a threat or they’re going to want to be on your side. So I feel like that’s what I kind of took in that initial episode, I’m already first on chopping block.

“As a rookie, what have I got to lose here? Let me just show people what I got and see what happens, and that’s really what I tried to do right out the gate,” Josh added. He’s been on several podcasts since he was kicked off the show, which wrapped up filming in April.

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On The Ryan Zofay Experience, Josh said, “The only person that can save you, is you. People say they can’t do this, they can’t do that. I believed the same thing for years until I realised taking accountability for everything in your life and understanding how to fix it.”

In one of his own videos, he said, “Your mind is designed to protect you, in the form of excuses. The sad truth is, no matter how great your life is, or how poor your life is, you are going to encounter problems. So until you start realising that, you are going to have excuses.”

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