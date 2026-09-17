More alleged details have come out about what happened before The Challenge disqualifications

Nelson, Josh and Leo were all part of The Challenge disqualifications – and now more details have emerged about what allegedly happened. An insider has now claimed that the tension all started during a game of Uno the three competitors were randomly playing.

Amid the allegations, the insider wrote on The Challenge’s official Instagram comments: “THE ALLEGED TEA ☕️ Leo, Nelson, and Josh were playing a game of Uno. Leo called Nelson the N word. When it was Josh’s turn, he said the N word too. Nelson yelled at him.

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“He already yelled at him before for saying it when singing songs. Josh doubled down and said his black friends said he could say it. Nelson lost it, threw things around the kitchen. They kicked off Nelson for his violent outburst, and Leo and Josh for saying the N word.”

MTV reportedly removed the clip from filming, in which it’s been alleged Leo first said, “Up next, my [n-word] Nelly,” when it was Nelson’s turn. Josh ended up repeating it after in the same context, allegedly claiming that his Black friends “back home” let him say it.

None of these incidents have been confirmed by Nelson, Leo or Josh yet, following the announcement they were disqualified by host T.J. Lavin. Rumours initially claimed Leo was allegedly removed for using the n-word during a game with Nelson, as speculated by GamerVev.

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Josh was then disqualified for repeating it. Nelson then confronted Josh, walked away, and then returned to the kitchen, where items were broken. Nelson was reportedly upset for the language that was used. Production then removed Nelson to a hotel and disqualified.

Paramount, Leo, Nelson and Josh have all been contacted for comment.

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