Erm, it turns out literally no couples from this season of MAFS USA got legally married?!

They should really change the name of the show then

Right, so the whole defining point of MAFS USA, especially the American version, is that the cast members legally get married to each other at the start of series. This means the stakes are even higher in their relationships, as if they don’t want to recommit it means they have to go through the whole of process of having an actual divorce. Whilst other series such as the Australian and UK series don’t have legally binding marriages, it was part of what made the US version stand out so much.

But, as it turns out for the most recent season the producers decided to switch up the format and let cast members decide if they wanted to make it legally binding or not, and as a result zero couples from this season of MAFS USA actually got properly married at the start of the season.

Mecca addressed the claims in an interview on the Reality Alert podcast, confirming: “Was I legally married? No. No. That was left to us to decide. In our case… it’s [up to us] whether or not we want to make that legal on paper.”

Then, Melinda Cea one of the producers for the show confirmed that zero couples got married this season during an interview on the Positively Uncensored Podcast.

Melinda was asked whether if cast members aren’t legally married on the show and therefore don’t need to think about getting a divorce if things don’t turn at well for their marriage, whether that impacts how seriously they take the experiment.

She responded that it “definitely” can, that the experiment suddenly isn’t as “serious” and none of the cast members have to take the “same levels of accountability” as they did before. She also added that whilst she doesn’t know entirely why Peacock changed the rules of the experiment so much, she assumed it might be a “legal issue.”

She continued: “It makes you think, wait it’s called Married at First Sight, but it should be called, ‘let’s live together and date each other very intensely at first sight.'”

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