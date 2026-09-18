They’re everyday Americans, so what are The Traitors: New Blood cast members’ jobs?

The 22 cast members of The Traitors: New Blood are all everyday Americans who come from all walks of life. So, here are all the jobs of The Traitors: New Blood cast.

Katie Fites

Katie is a marketing manager from Jacksonville, Florida. She’s going to “trust her gut” in the Traitor’s castle.

Victor Vollbrechthausen

Victor is a business executive from New York City. “I’m going to have to use my mind a little bit more, but I think it’s more charm and charisma.”

Wyatt Gillespie

Wyatt is a designer from Pennsylvania, and he’s naturally a people pleaser.

Logan Smith

Logan is a realtor from Tennessee, and he knows “how to negotiate, and I’m really good at getting what I want.”

Madeline Kostopulos

Madeline is a construction manager and says that: “I think in my personal life, in my professional life, everyone really thinks I’m way too relaxed, and then once they get in a competitive atmosphere or a place where I have to make cutthroat decisions, they’re very surprised at my lack of remorse.”

Mark Zgoda

Mark is a personal trainer who wants to be “the person making shots.”

Niyyah Hayes

Niyyah is a therapist who says she’s “going to be really good at making alliances, understanding people, and getting a lot of information from them without giving a lot of information about myself.”

Abby Lee

Abby is an astrophysicist whose role model is Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Morgan Cook

Morgan is a content creator who isn’t going to highlight her previous HR career. “I think I’ve developed a bit of a knack for deciphering which ones are lying, overconfident manipulators, and which ones are truthful, overconfident manipulators. That’s not really something I want the Traitors to be aware of.”

Shane Beatty

Shane is an ironworker who just wants to “play his own game.”

Abbey Benjamin

Abbey is a nurse who thinks she’s going to “play with a lot of heart.”

Arisa Thomas

Arisa is a dog groomer who thinks her profession will make people naturally trust her.

Ben McDonnell

Ben is a barrel racer who thinks he’s going to be an asset to both the guys and the girls in the castle.

Clyde Moser

Clyde is a teacher who says that: “I definitely think that being able to teach theatre is gonna give me the advantage because I’ve understood how to act under pressure, but also understand the different walks of life that people come through”

Jay Vinnedge

Jay is a physician from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Kim Daily

Kim is one of two lawyers in the cast.

Xavier Scruggs

Xavier is an MLB analyst who knows how to be strategic about how he’s going to use his energy.

Michael Foote

Michael is a lawyer based in New York City.

Joe Vanella

Joe has a super niche job as a funeral director.

Tomica Adams

Tomica is a pilot who thinks that being able to “hold my stress level down will be an advantage for me in this game.”

Kriste Lewis

Kriste is a realtor from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Sherry Kuehl

Sherry is a writer who originally started out as a journalist.

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