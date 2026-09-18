There’s a 40 year age gap, so here are all the ages of The Traitors: New Blood cast

22 players are about to enter the castle for a chance to win the $250,000 prize pot on The Traitors: New Blood. There’s almost a 40 year age gap, so here are The Traitors: New Blood cast ages ranked from youngest to eldest.

Katie Fites – 23 years old

Katie is the youngest player and says that: “I’m going to trust my gut going into this, and I think that I have the potential to make a really fun environment while also reading people, connecting with people, and then if necessary, backstabbing people if it saves me.”

Victor Vollbrechthausen – 26 years old

Victor is a business executive from New York City.

Wyatt Gillespie – 26 years old

Wyatt is a designer from Ligonier, Pennsylvania who’s strategy is to “just to be myself as an individual.”

Logan Smith – 26 years old

Logan says that as a real estate agent, his biggest skill set is to “have a sniffer for b******t.”

Madeline Kostopulos – 26 years old

Madeline is a 26 year old construction manager who doesn’t think “anyone will expect me to be so cutthroat as I am.”

Mark Zgoda – 26 years old

Mark is a 26 year old personal trainer from Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Niyyah Hayes – 29 years old

Niyyah is a therapist who thinks that her background is going to be a major advantage “because one of the things I have to do is walk into a room and build rapport with anyone.”

Abby Lee – 29 years old

Abby is an astrophysicist who says she has a “couple strategies up [her] sleeves.”

Morgan Cook – 30 years old

Morgan is a content creator who is going to use that to her advantage: “Whatever they want to deduce about my intelligence from that, they are free to do so.”

Shane Beatty – 32 years old

Shane is an ironworker who says that “people look at me as a gentle giant” which he’s going to be using to his advantage.

Abbey Benjamin – 37 years old

Abbey is a 37 year old nurse who says that her biggest strategy is to just be herself.

Arisa Thomas – 36 years old

Arisa is a 36 year old dog groomer from Los Angeles, California.

Ben McDonnell – 34 years old

Ben is a barrel racer from Granbury, Texas, who says he’s going to be the “girls’ gay best friend” and that the guys will see him as an asset.

Clyde Moser – 32 years old

Clyde is a teacher from Charleston, South Carolina.

Jay Vinnedge – 36 years old

Jay says that he has what it takes to win The Traitors: New Blood because he’s “a good person.”

Kim Daily – 37 years old

Kim is a lawyer from Houston, Texas, who is hoping to be a Traitor.

Xavier Scruggs – 38 years old

Xavier is an MLB analyst from Wesley Chapel, Florida, who “understands leadership well.”

Michael Foote – 38 years old

Michael is a Lawyer from New York, New York, who is “great at deception.”

Joe Vanella – 44 years old

Joe is a funeral director who wants to be a Traitor.

Tomica Adams – 54 years old

Tomica is a pilot from Boston, Massachusetts, who says that “being a mother will truly help me be intuitive about what’s happening in the game.”

Kriste Lewis – 52 years old

Kriste is one of the eldest cast members and works as a realtor.

Sherry Kuehl – 65 years old

Sherry is the eldest Traitors: New Blood cast member and is a writer whose best skill is being an excellent listener. “I learned a long time ago, you learn more from listening than talking.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.